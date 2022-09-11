"I've told Mark this to his face" - Steve Austin on his backstage comments about The Undertaker's gimmick (Exclusive)

Steve Austin recently opened up about The Undertaker's legendary career and recalled telling Mark Calaway something very interesting about his "Deadman" gimmick.

Austin genuinely believed that The Undertaker character would have ceased to exist within a few years had it been portrayed by another wrestler. The Texas Rattlesnake noted that WWE was lucky enough to find the perfect individual for the eerie Undertaker persona, which sometimes transcended the company's popularity.

Steve Austin even told the retired legend about his opinion during one of their backstage chats, as he revealed in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"And if they had given that gimmick to anybody else, and I've told Mark this to his face, it might have lasted two years, maybe three, and it would have just fallen off, and no one would have been able to do it like he did," revealed Steve Austin. "It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing where they caught lightning in a bottle," noted Austin. [4:54 - 5:13]

Steve Austin also praised The Undertaker's career longevity and didn't believe any other wrestler could surpass The Phenom's WWE run.

"Well, was it 30 years or 30 with the WWE? That's what I'm saying. So, he was in before 30 years in WWE. That is something no one else would do." [4:40 - 4:53]

Steve Austin always knew Mark Calaway would become a massive superstar

Steve Austin and The Undertaker had already wrestled each other before they arrived in WWE and became household names during the Attitude Era.

During his early years, Calaway was known as "The Punisher," and he'd garnered attention for in-ring athleticism and towering physique. Austin faced Calaway in 1990 and was instantly convinced he would become a future main eventer for a top company.

Austin also praised The Undertaker's ability to stay relevant throughout his career and be a dependable talent for Vince McMahon.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"I knew Mark was going to be a star when we stunk out the Sportatorium, he was working as The Punisher, and I was Stunning Steve. You know, Mark is an amazing talent, and for him to be able to make that run and make those micro-adjustments to that character, and stay in touch with that fanbase, and always at the top or very near to the top, to keep himself in that position, for Vince to use as he did, a freakin master." [5:14 - 5:42]

The Phenom retired from active competition following his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. He was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame earlier this year by long-time friend and boss Mr. McMahon.

Where would you rank The Undertaker amongst the all-time greats? Sound off in the comments section below.

