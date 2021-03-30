Stone Cold Steve Austin names two WWE stars he believes are destined for greatness

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. To receive seal of approval from the former WWE Champion is something exceptional. In a recent interview, Steve Austin revealed which two WWE Superstars he believes are destined for greatness.

The Texas Rattlesnake sat down with Bleacher Report and shared the names of two stars from WWE's women's division who he expects great things from.

Austin singled out Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley as two WWE Superstars he believes will achieve greatness in the company. Austin stated that he hasn't been watching much WWE content recently, but he did tune in for the Royal Rumble.

Watching both women perform at the event convinced Stone Cold that there is something special about them.

"I haven’t been tuning in a whole lot because I have a whole lot going on in my personal life, but just from watching the Royal Rumble, I think those last two women—Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair—I think those two are destined for greatness. They still need reps, they still need to learn, but those two have the size, presence, looks, ability to be major, major stars, so we’ll see what the future holds for them."

Both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are set to challenge for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship respectively next month. They will get their opportunities at WrestleMania 37, and hopefully win their first titles on the main roster.

Steve Austin celebrates 25 years since the debut of his "Stone Cold" character

2021 marks 25 years of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The WWE Hall of Famer debuted the infamous "Stone Cold" character way back in 1996. His persona is iconic and has inspired fans and pro-wrestlers of this generation.

To commemorate the 25 year anniversary of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, WWE has released a special limited edition Collector's Box.

It is hard to believe that it has been almost 25 years since the debut of The Texas Rattlesnake. What are some of your favorite Stone Cold moments? Let us know down below.