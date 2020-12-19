Stone Cold Steve Austin has confirmed that he and Vince McMahon had real-life animosity at times during their WWE rivalry. However, he says the two men are now “in a real good place” and they both have respect for each other.

In the late 1990s, Vince McMahon began performing as the villainous Mr. McMahon character. He went on to get involved in one of the most iconic rivalries in WWE history alongside Steve Austin.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Steve Austin clarified that he has a better relationship with Vince McMahon now than two decades ago.

"Our relationship is strong," Steve Austin said. "When we were feuding for damn near two years… I love that guy, I’m sure he probably loves me too. But, man, there was, for a shoot, a lot of times some animosity there when I did some of the things I did. I’ve got nothing but respect for the guy and we’re in a real good place."

Vince McMahon fined Steve Austin $250,000 for walking out on WWE in June 2002. The WWE Chairman originally planned to fine his Superstar $650,000 but the amount was decreased.

Steve Austin’s last conversation with Vince McMahon

Steve Austin hosted an Austin 3:16 celebration on RAW

Steve Austin also said in the interview that his most recent conversation with Vince McMahon took place on March 16, 2020. That night’s episode of RAW was the first to emanate from WWE’s Performance Center.

In another story from the interview, Steve Austin admitted that he did not like the plan for his Austin 3:16 Day segment. He even spoke to Vince McMahon three times in an attempt to change the script.

