"I never thought I’d be back in a ring" - Steve Austin on his condition following his WrestleMania match

Stone Cold Steve Austin competed in his first WWE match in 19 years at WrestleMania 38, colliding with former Universal Champion Kevin Owens in the first night's main event.

Their feud began after Kevin Owens began expressing his disdain for Texas, Austin's home state. Despite the segment starting as the KO Show, a No Holds Barred Match was soon underway. With the action spilling all over the venue, The Rattle Snake finally emerged victorious after delivering a Stone Cold Stunner.

During his recent appearance on the Brewbound Podcast, Steve Austin was asked about his health following the WrestleMania appearances. The Hall of Famer said he was feeling "100 percent."

"Oh, I’m 100 percent. I picked up a little bit of a cold the other day but I’m back home in Nevada. Shoot, [Saturday], I was 100 percent and of course went back in action on Sunday, did a little extra physicality as a part of the show but, you know, it’s just an exciting time for me to back to a business that I really, really love and you know, I never thought I’d be back in a ring but, there we were headlining, main event for the — headlining WrestleMania for night one and it was just truly an honor to be out there and really excited to be out there." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals if he's going to attend WrestleMania 39

Steve Austin's performance against Kevin Owens was praised by many fans and critics alike. It was his first match in WWE since losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 19.

During the same interview, Austin was asked if he’ll be present at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year. He laughed and said he'll be there if he got a call from Vince McMahon:

"Well [Austin laughed when asked if he’ll be at WrestleMania 39], for me to participate in WrestleMania 38, if you would’ve told me, ‘Hey man, you’re gonna be a part of WrestleMania 38. Not only that, you’re gonna main event night one,’ I would’ve said you’re full of sh*t and you’re crazy and there I was in Dallas, Texas, headlining main event on day one so, never say ‘never'(...) I’m sure I’m done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can’t imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I’m not booking myself on the show because I didn’t book myself on 38. That’s a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I’ll be there," said Austin.

Stone Cold is one of the biggest names to have ever come out of WWE, and he'll go down as one of the greatest of all time. If he chooses to do so, it'll be interesting to see him getting involved with WrestleMania 39 in a different capacity.

