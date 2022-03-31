The KO Show featuring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to main-event WrestleMania Saturday?

Stone Cold Steve Austin, featuring as a guest on The KO Show, might be slated to main-event WrestleMania Saturday.

As noted on Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online, the confrontation between the two men is set to be WrestleMania Saturday's main-event. However, many have also speculated that the SmackDown Women's Championship Match, which will see champion Charlotte Flair defend her title against Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey, will be the one to see out WrestleMania Saturday.

While the main-event for WrestleMania Sunday has been confirmed to be WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a winner-takes-all match.

Talking about the nature of the segment, whether it will just be a talk-show or a full match, would be pure speculation at this point in time. It remains to be seen how "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will be utilized at the Show of Shows.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin might wrestle a match after 19 years

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin competed in his last match at WrestleMania 19 in 2003 against The Rock in a losing effort. If Austin decides to lace-up his boots for a match this year, he will be competing in his 8th WrestleMania.

The Bionic Redneck is set to appear as a guest on Kevin Owens' talk-show, The KO Show. Both former world champions use The Stunner as their finishing moves.

The build of the program has seen KO bash Stone Cold's home state of Texas (where WrestleMania 38 will emanate from), and his favorite on-screen beverage - beer.

Not many are expecting to see a match between the stars of different generations. At most a Stunner from Rattlesnake to Owens, but the segment's placing on the card might mean otherwise.

Are you rooting for the KO Show to close-out WrestleMania 38 Night 1? Do you think Stone Cold will lace-up his boots one final time? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

