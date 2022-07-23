"The kid is great" - Steve Austin predicts big things for WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Stone Cold Steve Austin has given his thoughts on whether Theory will fulfill his potential in WWE.

The 24-year-old recently won the Money in the Bank contract to earn a guaranteed world title opportunity at a time of his choosing. If he successfully cashes in, the up-and-coming superstar will become one of the youngest world champions in WWE history.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Austin reflected on the Stone Cold Stunner he gave Theory at WrestleMania 38. He also predicted that the former United States Champion will go on to achieve great things.

“I think the kid is great,” Austin said. “Really good look, stunned him at WrestleMania 38. I think he’s got a lot of talent, and if he keeps his head on straight and he keeps his eyes and ears open, he’s gonna have a hell of a run.” [0:29-0:41]

Theory has repeatedly teased that he could cash in on the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on July 30. At the same event, the Money in the Bank contract holder will challenge Bobby Lashley in a United States Championship rematch.

Watch the video above to hear more from Austin on two long-serving superstars who could potentially become Hall of Famers one day.

Steve Austin recently attended a WWE event

WWE held a live event in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, July 10. The card featured seven matches, including Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, The Usos vs. The New Day, and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey.

While Steve Austin did not appear in front of the live crowd, he watched the action unfold from backstage.

“I just got back from a WWE show,” Austin continued. “They were just in Reno last week, so I drove down there and saw everybody, and it was a tremendous card. I thought everybody had a damn good match. They got a hell of a show.” [0:43-0:59]

Following the success of his WrestleMania 38 win over Kevin Owens, would you like Steve Austin to return to the ring again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

