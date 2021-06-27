Steve Austin's 10-year-old tweet about CM Punk's pipebomb promo resurfaces

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has reposted Steve Austin’s Twitter reaction to his legendary pipebomb promo.

On June 27, 2011, CM Punk cut one of the most talked-about WWE promos of all time. Sitting cross-legged on the RAW stage area, Punk questioned why he was not WWE’s top guy and suggested that the company would be better off when Vince McMahon is dead. He also criticized high-profile names including John Cena, The Rock and Triple H.

On the 10-year anniversary of the infamous promo, Punk retweeted a tweet from Austin after the segment aired. The WWE Hall of Famer said the promo was “scorching hot” and one of the best he has ever seen.

CM Punk discussed his pipebomb promo on his ‘CM Punk: Best in the World’ WWE DVD. He said a writer approached him before RAW and told him to air his grievances live on the show.

WWE fans were led to believe that Punk had gone off-script, especially as his contract was originally due to expire one month later. In reality, he received permission from WWE's decision-makers to say what he wanted.

CM Punk vs. Steve Austin could have happened in WWE

The pipebomb promo catapulted CM Punk to superstardom

CM Punk confronted Steve Austin during a backstage segment on RAW in 2011, prompting speculation that Austin could come out of retirement. Those rumors continued in 2012 when the two men participated in a heated debate about who would win in a dream match.

Earlier in 2021, CM Punk jokingly said he would have quickly defeated Austin with his GTS finisher. Austin responded by claiming he would have won a 60-minute time-limit match against Punk with a few seconds left on the clock.

I see. @CMPunk You did say that. Damn.

Complete delusion. I had us at a 60 minute time limit match at the Rosemont Horizon. Right there in Chicago. Chi Town. The Windy City. Helluva match.

Caught you with a Stunner at 59:56. You did not kick out.

Bottom line. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/4Mcr6PqD5E — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) February 14, 2021

CM Punk said at a Starrcast convention in 2019 that “there was a sliver of time” when it looked like he was going to face Austin. In the end, The Texas Rattlesnake stayed retired and the dream match never happened.

