Steve Austin's refusal to face ex-WWE star annoyed Vince McMahon, Jim Ross says

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon is widely viewed as one of WWE's greatest rivalries. In a recent podcast episode, legendary commentator Jim Ross recalled how Austin's refusal to go one-on-one with Marc Mero irritated his former boss.

Mero worked for WWE between 1996 and 1999. McMahon initially had high hopes for the wrestler after watching his Johnny B. Badd character in WCW. However, despite winning the Intercontinental Championship, he never became a WWE main-eventer.

Ross said on his Grilling JR podcast that McMahon was unhappy with him after hearing Austin did not want to face Mero:

"I remember Vince wanted Steve to work with Marc Mero. I don't remember what town it was but it was in California. I ended up putting that match as a tag team match just to appease Austin, and Vince was not happy with that decision that I made. He wanted Austin to work with Marc Mero." [1:52:04 – 1:52:32]

Steve Austin had already faced Marc Mero in several singles matches in 1996 before he became one of WWE's biggest names. His most notable victory over the former WCW star came in the 1996 King of the Ring semi-final.

Jim Ross on Vince McMahon's reaction after Steve Austin's Marc Mero refusal

While Jim Ross was responsible for putting together WWE's live event cards, Vince McMahon had the final say on matches and outcomes.

According to Ross, it was easier to let Steve Austin have his way rather than force him to face someone he did not want to go one-on-one with.

"'No-go, ain't gonna happen,'" Ross said, recalling his conversation with McMahon. "'Why's it not gonna happen?' 'Austin doesn't wanna work with Marc Mero.' 'Why?' 'I don't know exactly why, Vince, and booking guys, but he just doesn't wanna do it and he's not gonna do it. So, if you wanna get the match in the ring and get the Austin rub, then we can do that. But if you have a problem with this scenario, then we have a bigger problem because he's not gonna do it.'" [1:52:34 – 1:53:04]

In the same episode, Ross addressed whether real-life animosity would have prevented Austin from feuding with Owen Hart in 1998.

