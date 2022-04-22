"People just sh*t their pants" - Stone Cold Steve Austin on infamous WWE segment

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently opened up about the roster, ratings and an infamous WWE segment.

The Texas Rattlesnake put in a stellar performance as he entered the squared circle against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Steve Austin has made several WWE appearances but wrestled for the first time in 19 years.

During the latest episode of the BrewBound podcast, the Hall of Famer reflected on his beer truck promo, the loaded roster at the time and the ratings during his day:

“As I stood on top of that beer truck delivering the go-home promo for Rock for WrestleMania 15, it was a hell of a night at the office. People just sh*t their pants, because you just don’t see that every day,” he said. “And that’s the kind of stuff we were doing, sh*t, it seemed like damn near every Monday night we were doing something off the wall, and that’s why the ratings were so high. Well, I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the roster, we had a loaded roster with a lot of great creative, and we were just on a tear.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

The former 6-time world champion was the face of the company during the Attitude Era. Austin was involved in several memorable segments of the late 90's and early 2000's

"I learned how to drive a monster truck 15 minutes before we went on live TV" - Steve Austin on driving in WWE

Daddest Man On The Planet @AntFromCA here’s when stone cold brought a beer truck to the ring here’s when stone cold brought a beer truck to the ring https://t.co/5jdEeH3HQk

During his time in WWE, Stone Cold was spotted driving several automobiles of different shapes and sizes. In the same podcast, Austin shared his experience with automobiles in the company:

“I don’t know why I had this talent, but from driving monster trucks, I learned how to drive a monster truck 15 minutes before we went on live TV. That Zamboni guy showed me how to run it,” he added. “That cement truck, it had those fold-down levers, they didn’t have a mark for me to hit. When you’re on live TV and the red light is on, I’m your guy. So, just being able to come through at crunch time, and always be able to deliver the goods. It has always been something that I’ve prided myself on when it comes to live TV, and working with WWE." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

The 57 year-old veteran made a mark in the wrestling industry. Steve Austin has printed his name in the history books as one of the best performers of the Attitude Era.

What was your favorite Steve Austin segment? Would you like to see him make a full-time return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Brandon Nell