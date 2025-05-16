Steve Austin, Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and several other WWE stars comment on Bayley's emotional update 

Bayley hasn't been seen since WrestleMania when she was attacked backstage ahead of Night One. This led to Becky Lynch making her return to team up with Lyra Valkyria the following night to help her win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Lynch later turned on Valkyria, and the two women then faced off at Backlash, but interestingly, there was no interference from the former Women's Champion.

Instead, she has updated her social media for the first time in more than a week today to share several images and videos of what she has been up to.

Bayley shared some emotional moments with her family as well as pictures from the Hall of Fame and WrestleMania, which has garnered a reaction from several WWE stars.

Stars such as Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton have commented on Bayley's post, while Ivar, Raquel Rodriguez, Trish Stratus, Jade Cargill, and even Steve Austin have reacted to it.

Bayley has shared an update and others have reacted [Photo: Bayley's Instagram]

Bayley's post could be a hint that she might return soon

The star has a lot of friends backstage in WWE, and there has been some backlash from the WWE Universe after the decision was made to take her out of WrestleMania and put Lynch in her place.

It's unclear if this post was the former champion wrapping up the last month and sharing her memories, or if this could be a tease that she could be making her return soon. Now that Lyra and Becky have had their match and Lynch has seemingly moved forward, she could return to get some revenge.

After all, Lynch revealed that it was she who attacked her at WrestleMania so that she was able to take her place. It's clear that there is a story between the two women when the RAW star makes her return, but it's unclear when this will happen since WWE announced that she was injured and out indefinitely following the biggest event of the year.

