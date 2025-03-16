Steve Austin wants 40-year veteran in the WWE Hall of Fame

Steve Austin has locked up with numerous WWE Hall of Famers and wrestlers that deserve to be inducted. Vince McMahon honored the wrestling legend in 2009, doing the induction himself, after Austin inducted Bret Hart in 2006 and Jim Ross in 2007. Now the Texas native has called for a familiar face to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Stone Cold was signed to WCW from May 1991 until September 1995. The run saw Austin team with Brian Pillman. The Hollywood Blonds, billed as Flyin' Brian and Stunning Steve, debuted on January 2, 1992, and disbanded on Halloween 1993. They battled The Four Horsemen, Dustin Rhodes and Barry Windham, Ricky Steamboat and Shane Douglas, and others in their 169-day reign as Unified WCW-NWA World Tag Team Champions. Other notable opponents were then-up-and-coming stars 2 Cold Scorpio and Marcus Alexander Bagwell, who faced The Blonds with other partners as well.

2 Cold aka Flash Funk and Bagwell aka Buff Bagwell later found their own success, and had a 20-day reign as WCW World Tag Team Champions in 1993. Austin worked at least 25 matches with Scorpio, but only five of those were one-on-one bouts. Speaking to The Takedown this week, Stone Cold recalled his time as a Hollywood Blond and made the case for World Wrestling Entertainment to induct the 40-year veteran 2 Cold Scorpio into the Hall of Fame.

"Man, we got to go out there and work with a lot of tag teams. We worked a whole lot with 2 Cold Scorpio, who was amazing. Him and Buff Bagwell had a good tag team, and Scorpio... s**t, he ought to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. That guy was 10-20 years ahead of his time," Austin said. [From 50:08 to 50:26]

Check out the video below for Austin's comments:

Austin won his last singles bout with Scorpio on March 9, 1994 in Germany during WCW's European Cup. Their last tag team bout took place one week later in Germany, with Austin and Ron Simmons defeating Scorpio and Bagwell.

Steve Austin set for WWE World

Stone Cold is headed to WrestleMania 41 weekend. It was announced today that Steve Austin will be appearing at the WWE World fan convention next month.

The Texas Rattlesnake will appear at WWE World on April 19 and 20. Tickets for Austin's autographs and photo-ops will go on sale this Tuesday at 11 am ET.

The fan event will run from Thursday, April 17 through Monday, April 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Fanatics is once again hosting the convention, which serves as a replacement for Axxess.

