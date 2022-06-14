Stevie Richards says that he never felt comfortable in the WWE locker room

Stevie Richards never felt comfortable in the WWE locker room.

The 21-time Hardcore Champion was part of WWE for 10 years throughout the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras on both RAW and SmackDown. There have been multiple stories about how bad the locker room environment was during that time, and we are still hearing new people come forward about it in 2022.

Richards was a guest on the latest episode of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree to discuss a variety of subjects. During the podcast, the former member of the Blue World Order revealed that in the decade he spent with WWE, there wasn't a day he felt comfortable in the men's locker room:

“I was there for 10 years, from 1999 till 2008 there was never one day where I felt comfortable in that locker room,” Stevie Richards said. “Most times I dressed with the extras because I never felt comfortable with most of the main talent.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Richards left WWE in 2008 and later had a prominent run in TNA from 2009-2011.

Stevie Richards is still in tremendous shape despite not wrestling for the time being

Despite not officially retiring, Richards hasn't performed inside the squared circle since August of 2021.

While he might not be actively competing, he's certainly keeping himself in good shape if this recent photo of himself in his gym is any indication. Richards recently posted a photo where he's in what appears to be his own personal gym.

"Life is good. #transformationtuesday #tuesdaymotivation #garagegym #homegym #blessedandgrateful #stevierichardsfitness," Stevie Richards tweeted.

While some veterans romanticize the "good old days" of professional wrestling, it certainly appears that today's modern locker rooms are the best they've ever been. Credit to Richards for sharing his experience.

