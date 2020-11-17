The Fiend, in the eyes of many fans of WWE, is one of the most innovative and creative characters in recent WWE history. Ever since Bray Wyatt debuted The Fiend character last year, fans have praised him for showing a different side of himself on WWE television.

On this week's WWE RAW, Bray Wyatt featured in the Firefly Funhouse alongside Alexa Bliss and laid out a warning to The Miz, whom he was set to face later in the night. Wyatt and The Miz faced each other in the ring and the former got the win.

This week's Legion of RAW hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone had former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards, who bemoaned the state of The Fiend's character on WWE.

Stevie Richards believes WWE have destroyed The Fiend character

Dr. Chris Featherstone touched upon how Bray Wyatt is fluctuating between a babyface with Randy Orton, while being a heel when he's with Alexa Bliss. He said that it's difficult to figure out where The Fiend is right now with his character on WWE. He asked Stevie Richards about his thoughts on The Fiend, and he was confused as to the direction the character is going in:

"I have no idea. This will be character 2 and 3 that they will creatively destroy. It's already become immensely stale. They added the girl (Alexa Bliss) in there, which you can say, 'okay, you added her in there to give it another layer' but just as much that can make the whole thing jump the shark. Now you have to have a whole different dynamic. And she's doing a great job, but when you're trying to get all these things over at the same time, you're trying to make us decide if you like or hate somebody - people are thinking way too much as it is in 2020 - we just want to sit back, relax and enjoy something. So nothing will get over and... I'm done, this is too confusing. I used to like The Fiend but now I'm going to watch football."

The WWE Universe had huge hopes for The Fiend earlier this year, but his momentum seems to have been halted in WWE, due to a number of changes that have taken place around him.

