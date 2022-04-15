"Still my idol after all these years" - Mick Foley shares picture with WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has taken to Twitter to share an image of himself posing with wrestling legend Terry Funk.

Terry Funk's professional wrestling career began in the mid-1960s, working for a number of NWA territories before heading to the World Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling. Funk also spent time wrestling in Japan and with smaller promotions Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and Total Nonstop Action (TNA).

Funk finally hung up his boots for good in 2017, with his last ever match coming as a multi-man affair featuring the likes of Jerry Lawler and Brian Christopher. Funk's impact on the wrestling business is undeniable, and one of the biggest names that the former Chainsaw Charlie inspired was Mick Foley, who took to Twitter with praise for Funk.

"I made a little side trip to Amarillo to take the legendary Terry Funk to lunch. Still my mentor, still my idol after all these years," Foley said.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley



I made a little side trip to Amarillo to take the legendary Terry Funk to lunch.



Still my mentor, still my idol after all these years.

⁦@TheDirtyFunker⁩ LOOK WHO I RAN INTO!I made a little side trip to Amarillo to take the legendary Terry Funk to lunch.Still my mentor, still my idol after all these years. LOOK WHO I RAN INTO!I made a little side trip to Amarillo to take the legendary Terry Funk to lunch.Still my mentor, still my idol after all these years.⁦@TheDirtyFunker⁩ https://t.co/Gp1Plobtfo

Foley and Terry Funk teamed together as Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie in WWE during the late 1990s, notably defeating the New Age Outlaws in a dumpster match to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Mick Foley has recently announced a solo tour

Though he is famous for his wrestling career, Mick Foley is just as well known for being one of the industry's best talkers.

This has aided him in his post-wrestling career, embarking on a number of spoken word/stand-up comedy tours, featuring the Hardcore Legend telling his stories from the road and more.

Foley recently announced a string of shows in the United States for the month of April with the tour currently underway, stopping off at the likes of Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and Portland.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley



See you TOMORROW when the



It’s my first visit to NEW MEXICO in 10 years!

realmickfoley.com/events ALBUQUERQUESee you TOMORROW when the #NiceDayTour lands in the #LaunchPad for a great night of classic wrestling tales.It’s my first visit to NEW MEXICO in 10 years! ALBUQUERQUE See you TOMORROW when the #NiceDayTour lands in the #LaunchPad for a great night of classic wrestling tales.It’s my first visit to NEW MEXICO in 10 years!realmickfoley.com/events https://t.co/tABkDcM9wq

Tickets for the shows are available on Foley's website.

What do you think of Foley's tweet? Will you be catching one of his live shows? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku