Create

"Still waiting for that match" - Twitter recalls AEW star Kenny Omega betraying former Bullet Club ally AJ Styles 7 years ago

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 06, 2023 10:45 AM IST
The Bullet Club betrayed AJ Styles 7 years ago
AJ Styles was the leader of Bullet Club once.

It has been seven years since Kenny Omega betrayed AJ Styles and kicked him out of the Bullet Club. Fans recently recalled and shared their thoughts about the event on Twitter.

Omega's actions at NJPW New Year's Dash 2016 changed the professional wrestling world forever. His betrayal of Styles led to The Phenomenal One signing with WWE. Meanwhile, Omega and The Young Bucks formed The Elite on the same evening, which eventually led to the formation of All Elite Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter, fans recalled Omega's betrayal of Styles, and the majority expressed their desire to witness a one-on-one match between the two men.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

@CiaranRH93 @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG Still waiting for that match
@CiaranRH93 @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG To this day I'm still waiting for a match between @AJStylesOrg and @KennyOmegamanXDon't know if I'll ever get it, but still a dream match.
@CiaranRH93 @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG And on the anniversary of that @WillOspreay tried to beat @KennyOmegamanX with the Styles Clash
@CiaranRH93 @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG And baby Jay White watches from the sidelines
@CiaranRH93 @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG Still waiting for that match
@CiaranRH93 @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG 7 years !? Still feels like it just happened yesterday 🤣
@CiaranRH93 @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG Still need to see Kenny and AJ run it up once in this lifetime
@CiaranRH93 @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG And still haven't got this match
@CiaranRH93 @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG Before AJ & Kenny retires this match is a must!
@CiaranRH93 @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG The time where I actually hate omega lmao
Man I can’t believe this was 7 years ago.. the Elite was born twitter.com/ciaranrh93/sta…
And AJ Styles went on to become a grand slam champion in WWE and hold the WWE Championship for 371 days twitter.com/CiaranRH93/sta… https://t.co/xcY2kmSew1
Kenny was a menace! 😂😂 he kicked AJ out and Adam Cole. twitter.com/ciaranrh93/sta…
The Cleaner cleaned up in Style.Styles was immense in Bullet Club though. twitter.com/CiaranRH93/sta…
The beginning of a new Era when this happened twitter.com/CiaranRH93/sta…

Kenny Omega recently returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling while being signed to AEW. The Cleaner captured the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship by beating Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17. This was also The Best Bout Machine's first NJPW match in five years.

On New Year's Dash 2023, Omega teamed up with the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada. The duo defeated Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare of The United Empire. Post-match, Cobb hinted at going after the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Atlanta Falcons play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses on FanDuel.

AJ Styles' tenure in NJPW and his success in WWE

During AJ Styles' tenure in NJPW, he won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. He was also the frontrunner of the Bullet Club, having taken over from Prince Devitt (Finn Balor), who went on to sign with WWE.

Meanwhile, Omega was introduced as the new junior heavyweight star of the faction. The group comprised Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, and other top names under the leadership of The Phenomenal One.

Time flys twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Following Styles' departure from NJPW, he signed with WWE. He has already won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championship.

He is currently a member of The O.C. alongside former Bullet Club members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The group also comprises 'Michin' Mia Yim.

Would you like to see Kenny Omega and AJ Styles face off in a dream match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video

A lot of things changed for WWE in 2022. Here are the best and worst things about WWE in 2022.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...