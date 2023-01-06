"Still waiting for that match" - Twitter recalls AEW star Kenny Omega betraying former Bullet Club ally AJ Styles 7 years ago

It has been seven years since Kenny Omega betrayed AJ Styles and kicked him out of the Bullet Club. Fans recently recalled and shared their thoughts about the event on Twitter.

Omega's actions at NJPW New Year's Dash 2016 changed the professional wrestling world forever. His betrayal of Styles led to The Phenomenal One signing with WWE. Meanwhile, Omega and The Young Bucks formed The Elite on the same evening, which eventually led to the formation of All Elite Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter, fans recalled Omega's betrayal of Styles, and the majority expressed their desire to witness a one-on-one match between the two men.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

🚶🏻‍♂️ @eyeDKbruh Ciarán @CiaranRH93



Kenny Omega kicked AJ Styles out of Bullet Club and became the new leader!



youtu.be/MmOH2Asi8QE



#njpw @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG 7 years ago today:Kenny Omega kicked AJ Styles out of Bullet Club and became the new leader! 7 years ago today:Kenny Omega kicked AJ Styles out of Bullet Club and became the new leader!➡️youtu.be/MmOH2Asi8QE#njpw @KennyOmegamanX @youngbucks @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG https://t.co/YmFwqo3XAp Man I can’t believe this was 7 years ago.. the Elite was born twitter.com/ciaranrh93/sta… Man I can’t believe this was 7 years ago.. the Elite was born twitter.com/ciaranrh93/sta…

Kenny Omega recently returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling while being signed to AEW. The Cleaner captured the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship by beating Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17. This was also The Best Bout Machine's first NJPW match in five years.

On New Year's Dash 2023, Omega teamed up with the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada. The duo defeated Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare of The United Empire. Post-match, Cobb hinted at going after the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Atlanta Falcons play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses on FanDuel.

AJ Styles' tenure in NJPW and his success in WWE

During AJ Styles' tenure in NJPW, he won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. He was also the frontrunner of the Bullet Club, having taken over from Prince Devitt (Finn Balor), who went on to sign with WWE.

Meanwhile, Omega was introduced as the new junior heavyweight star of the faction. The group comprised Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, and other top names under the leadership of The Phenomenal One.

Following Styles' departure from NJPW, he signed with WWE. He has already won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championship.

He is currently a member of The O.C. alongside former Bullet Club members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The group also comprises 'Michin' Mia Yim.

Would you like to see Kenny Omega and AJ Styles face off in a dream match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes