Sting has a heartwarming message for the fans

Sting is one of the biggest Icons in WWE and one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots. The multi-time WCW World Champion Sting has only had a few matches in WWE but is still part of the WWE Hall of Fame, and deservingly so.

Sting was recently a part of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast and talked about a variety of topics. The Icon talked about his legacy in wrestling and how he wants fans to remember him.

The veteran said that he wants fans to remember him for his work ethic and dependability. He stated that he never milked an injury and always put his heart into everything he did. He hopes that his longevity and the ability to step out of his comfort zone is remembered by all the fans.

“Man. You know, I’m hoping that people would remember things like my worth ethic, and just being dependable. You know, I didn’t pull no-shows, I didn’t milk the injuries, and I had longevity. But you know, when I was in the ring I tried to bring in every night and tried to be as entertaining as I could, and involve the crowd to participate in the match. Because I mean, it’s entertainment. [chuckles] So I’m hoping fans will remember the work ethic. And that I, from my gear to trying to be in shape, and trying to be believable, and trying to always be better, always be innovative and creative, and change, and evolve. To step out of your comfort zone. I’m hoping that they’ll remember remember things like that about me.” (H/T: 411Mania)

Sting on his connection with the fans

Sting also talked about his connection with the fans. He said that there was always something about his character that resonated with them. Sting mentioned some of the heartwarming reactions he got from the fans all around and how much it meant to him. He talked about how the fans could connect to Christ in him.

''And wrestling fans have shared with me thousand of times that there was something about my demeanor. [People would say] ‘You helped me stand up for myself,’ ‘You helped me to realize what bullying was all about.’ ‘The only relationship I had with my dad was watching you.’ And so I think about all these things, and it was just the [connection to] Christ in me, and that common thread that there’s something beyond wrestling''