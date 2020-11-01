WWE removed all merchandise related to Hall of Famer Sting from stores sometime on Thursday, October 29th, as reported by PWInsider. Several Sting collectibles were available on the WWE Legends section of the website, but all of them have recently been pulled.

Usually, when the company pulls a particular Superstar's merchandise from their store, it is an indication that the WWE is no longer contractually obligated to sell related items.

This proved to be true, as Mattel had already pulled "The Stinger" from their Legends Seven series of action figures in May. It was the same month in which it was revealed that "The Icon" was no longer under contract with the WWE.

Sting's WWE contract expired months ago

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Sting's WWE Legends contract had expired severely months ago. In most cases, there is a fixed timeframe of six months in which the WWE can continue to sell merchandise of both Superstars and Legends after their contracts have expired.

Sting's last appearance under his WWE contract was on February 25th, 2019 for the celebration of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's birthday. It was his first appearance on WWE TV since 2016.

In addition to his merchandise being pulled from the WWE store, Sting was also not included in the recent WWE Battleground video game. It led to fans having to settle for playing with his character on last year's release of WWE 2K20.

Reports had surfaced at the time of Sting's contract closure, suggesting that the two parties involved were trying to work out a potential new deal for the future.

However, there have been no updates as to whether a deal has been reached yet between WWE and Sting. With reports suggesting that he could be making an appearance on AEW, we shouldn't expect any dealings between the two anytime soon.