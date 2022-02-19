Stipulation confirmed for Ronda Rousey's Elimination Chamber match

Ronda Rousey will tangle with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. Before that, she'll team up with Naomi against Flair and Sonya Deville at the Elimination Chamber event.

During the go-home edition of SmackDown, it was revealed that Rousey must have one hand tied behind her back in the tag team match.

Rousey commented earlier this week that she could beat Deville with one hand tied behind her back. The Baddest Woman on the Planet came to Naomi's aid last week following the latter's title match loss to Flair. Deville and the Queen both attacked Naomi following the match.

Rousey came storming down to the ring to even the odds. Flair bailed out of the situation, leaving Deville with Ronda. The latter then locked Sonya in her signature armbar submission.

Deville appeared on this week's RAW with her arm in a sling. She mentioned that she tried to get Rousey fined and suspended, but WWE officials declined her request. With that, she was stuck in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

Will Elimination Chamber be the end of one feud and the continuation of another?

The tag team match at Elimination Chamber will fold two feuds into one match. Flair will face Rousey at WM 38. Naomi and Deville have been at each other's throats for the better part of almost five to six months.

Rousey still faces Flair at the Show of Shows regardless of the outcome. However, for Deville and Naomi, will their feud continue past this weekend? WrestleMania season is already in full swing, and everyone will clamor to get a meaningful match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

However, a WrestleMania spot doesn't happen for everyone, so this could be the fitting end to the feud between Deville and Naomi. Since this is Rousey's first tag team/singles match since returning at the Royal Rumble, her team will likely win.

It would give her momentum heading in WM. Whichever team wins, it will be Naomi or Deville eating the pin.

Edited by Angana Roy

