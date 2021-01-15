Stone Cold explains why he can defeat The Rock in 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently weighed in on who would win a match between him and The Rock in 2021 and picked himself as the favorite. The Rattlesnake had his reasons for picking himself over The Great One.

In his latest interview with Lilly Singh, Stone Cold Steve Austin opened up on who would come out victorious if he and The Rock collided in 2021. Here's what's he had to say:

Man, if you're asking me, it's gonna be Stone Cold Steve Austin, 'cause I would walk in there, and I would stomp a mudhole in his a**, and walk him dry. See, Rock's been out there making all these movies, he's the #1 movie star in the world, and I know he's been in the gym, but... man, I'm still pretty hard. I'm still pretty salty, you know. I'm still leaning on them beers. To match us up, right here, right now, I'm predicting Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Rock vs. Stone Cold is regarded by many as the greatest rivalry in WWE history

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin's legendary rivalry was one of the biggest factors in WWE managing to topple WCW in the Monday Night War, which ultimately led to Vince McMahon buying off his competition in March 2001.

The Rock revealed what he whispered in Stone Cold Steve Austin's ear after defeating him at WrestleMania 19:

I hit him with three Rock Bottoms—I believe it was three Rock Bottoms—appropriately that’s what you need to beat ‘The Rattlesnake. You can actually see me as I sit up and he’s laying there—in front of everybody—and I whisper to him, ‘I thank you so much for everything that you have done for me.’ And I said, ‘I love you,’ and I heard him say, ‘I love you, too.’

The Rock and Austin headlined two WrestleMania events, with both matches being contested for the WWE title.

The duo wasn't done here though and had a third match at WrestleMania 19, which was the only one out of the three that The Rock won. Austin retired following the match and has stayed retired ever since. The Rock, on the other hand, has made returns to the ring on various occasions but has himself stayed away from in-ring action for around five years at this point.