Stone Cold found IYO SKY backstage for a message after her WrestleMania 41 win

Stone Cold Steve Austin went to IYO SKY backstage to send her a message after her win at WrestleMania 41.
Austin was present on both nights of WrestleMania 41. On the first night, he was part of the Hall of Fame presentation that was made during the show, where all the Hall of Famers were brought out by WWE. He was present on the second day when he came out to the ring to announce the audience numbers from the night.
Stone Cold Steve Austin then found IYO SKY backstage and went to her after she won her match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. The legend was very happy with the Damage CTRL member's match and decided to pile on the praise. He said that the bout was really good and very physical. He then congratulated her on the win as well for retaining her title.
“That f**king match was killer. That was a f**king great match, very physical… Congrats,” Steve Austin said.
SKY responded to the message as well, saying that she was very happy and very honored to be hearing this from Stone Cold. She then went on to thank him for the praise.
"I’m so happy, I’m so honored. Thank you very much. Thank you,” SKY said.
The RAW Superstar will now have to deal with whoever challenges her next for the Women's World Championship.