Stone Cold found IYO SKY backstage for a message after her WrestleMania 41 win

Stone Cold Steve Austin went to IYO SKY backstage to send her a message after her win at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Austin was present on both nights of WrestleMania 41. On the first night, he was part of the Hall of Fame presentation that was made during the show, where all the Hall of Famers were brought out by WWE. He was present on the second day when he came out to the ring to announce the audience numbers from the night.

Stone Cold Steve Austin then found IYO SKY backstage and went to her after she won her match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. The legend was very happy with the Damage CTRL member's match and decided to pile on the praise. He said that the bout was really good and very physical. He then congratulated her on the win as well for retaining her title.

Ad

Trending

“That f**king match was killer. That was a f**king great match, very physical… Congrats,” Steve Austin said.

SKY responded to the message as well, saying that she was very happy and very honored to be hearing this from Stone Cold. She then went on to thank him for the praise.

"I’m so happy, I’m so honored. Thank you very much. Thank you,” SKY said.

Ad

The RAW Superstar will now have to deal with whoever challenges her next for the Women's World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More