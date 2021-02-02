Stone Cold reacts to hilarious Royal Rumble 2021 spot

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently reacted to The Hurricane's hilarious spot with Bobby Lashley and Big E at Royal Rumble 2021.

Former WWE Superstar The Hurricane made a surprise appearance at the 2021 Royal Rumble and came in at No. #23. He didn't last long and was thrown out by Big E and Bobby Lashley. In the midst of his 30-second appearance, The Hurricane attempted a Double Chokeslam on Big E and Lashley, but as expected, couldn't execute the move.

Longtime fans of WWE might remember that The Hurricane had attempted the exact same spot with Triple H and Stone Cold, back in 2002. The Hurricane posted a tweet comparing the two spots, and added the caption, "Some people never learn". Stone Cold retweeted it and added his own reaction as well. Check it out below:

Stone Cold and Triple H weren't impressed with The Hurricane on that night

Interestingly, The Hurricane entered in at No. #23 during the 2002 edition of the Royal Rumble as well. He immediately decided to take on both Triple and Stone Cold at the same time, a mistake that he would regret mere moments later. Stone Cold and The Game looked at each other, not remotely impressed with the level of confidence that The Hurricane displayed, and quickly eliminated him from the free-for-all.

The same damn spot from 2002. When will Hurricane Helms learn? lol #WWE #RoyalRumble — Mike JB (@MikeJBknows) February 1, 2021

The Hurricane lasted 39 seconds in the 2002 Royal Rumble. In 2021, he lasted 30 seconds, before being thrown out by Big E and Lashley. Here's hoping The Hurricane has learned from his past mistakes, and will not attempt such moves the next time he bags an opportunity to appear in the Royal Rumble match.