Stone Cold reveals why he'll never forget his first meeting with Brock Lesnar

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently presented a brand new episode of The Broken Skull Sessions. The Rattlesnake was joined by fellow Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, and the duo discussed Angle's illustrious career in detail.

While talking about Angle's rivalry with Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold opened up on his reaction when he saw The Beast for the first time.

Austin stated that he was very impressed with Lesnar's incredible physique.

"I'll never forget the first time I saw Brock Lesnar. I had heard a little bit about him, we were on fire , we were doing other things. That guy walks at the cafeteria, and his traps, and his big a** neck like yours, and he's like 6'4'', and I'm like, Holy s*t! He looks like a billion dollars, and all of a sudden he was that good."

Unfortunately, we never got an Austin vs Brock Lesnar bout

Back in 2002, Austin refused to lose to Brock Lesnar on an episode of WWE RAW, and we never got to see these two megastars lock horns. in a WWE ring In 2004, Austin and Brock Lesnar had a few encounters, on the road to WrestleMania.

At The Show of Shows, Austin officiated a dream match between Lesnar and Goldberg, and ended up hitting Stunners on both men following the match. Lesnar left WWE following the match.