"Stone Cold won't roll through the ropes like that" - 33-year-old WWE star squashes comparisons to Steve Austin's stunner

WWE NXT Superstar Grayson Waller recently squashed comparisons to Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's finishing move, the Stunner.

Grayson Waller is one of the top stars in NXT at the moment. The Arrogant Aussie is one of the best talkers on the mic, and he is able to back it up in the ring as well. He also possesses a pretty diverse moveset which sets him apart from other NXT stars on the roster.

One of his most notable moves is a Rolling Stunner which he does after he rolls through the ropes. The move is often compared to Stone Cold Steve Austin's version of the Stunner.

Grayson Waller recently did an interview with Cageside Seats where he squashed any comparisons to Steve Austin's version of the Stunner. He stated that Stone Cold wouldn't be rolling through the ropes like he does, and that is what makes him an individual.

"There’s no way that you can look at what I do and go, oh, he’s just like Austin. Stone Cold won’t roll through the ropes like that, like come on, you know what I mean? Same with the Unprettier. Like, no one is doing those type of things. So for me, everything I do is put into making sure that Grayson Waller is an individual and when you see me, you don’t compare me to anyone else," said Waller. [H/T Cageside Seats]

Vince Russo explains why Stone Cold Steve Austin might've rejected WWE's pitches for a match

One of the biggest rumors heading into WrestleMania 39 was the in-ring return of Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, the Rattlesnake did not lace up his boots for another match.

While Stone Cold revealed that he didn't wrestle due to his physical condition, Vince Russo believes it was due to the former wanting to protect his "brand."

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo claimed that the Hall of Famer rejected WWE's offer for a match because he didn't want to tarnish his legacy.

"We always talk about protecting the brand and pooping on your legacy. There's the perfect case of, 'I'm going to protect my brand, I have worked my entire life on this brand, and I'm not going to do anything that tarnishes this brand even if it means turning down a payday.' We have talked about this, bro. And good for him, man," Vince Russo. [1:40 - 2:12]

Stone Cold last entered the ring at WrestleMania 38 when he took on Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match.

