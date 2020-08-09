Stone Cold's WWE RAW segment reportedly saw multiple things go wrong

Byron Saxton is not often the person being interviewed. The longtime announcer and former WWE star sat down with Corey Graves in an interview on the After The Bell podcast. During his appearance on the podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Byron Saxton talked about his experience working with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin when the wrestling legend came back to WWE to celebrate 3:16 day. Apparently, quite a lot of things went wrong on that WWE RAW episode, with Byron Saxton taking a lot of punishment.

Byron Saxton reveals everything that went wrong with Stone Cold's appearance on WWE RAW

Byron Saxton revealed that he was told that he was going to work with Stone Cold only on the day of the WWE RAW. However, Byron was also someone who did not drink, something that anyone who enters the WWE ring with Stone Cold has to do often.

"So 3:16 Day, Stone Cold Steve Austin [is] a special guest, and then next you know, I find out I'm actually going to be involved in a segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Yet another butt-puckering moment for me and my career. Oh, 'and you quite possibly could receive a Stone Cold Stunner'. So the fan in me is like, 'whoa, I'm ready for this,' and the other side of me was like, 'oh my gosh. Will this go well? Will this screw this up?' On top of that, the thing I was most concerned about was that I don't drink."

Byron Saxton went on to describe the procedure of him getting hit with a Stone Cold Stunner on WWE RAW. Unfortunately, he would be hit with a low blow accidentally, and on top of that, when he was lying in the WWE ring, Stone Cold would miss a beer can and it would hit him on the face.

"[The beer is] like dripping all over the place. All of a sudden, boom, there's The Stunner. Bam! And then, of course, if you watch back the video, you'll see that the initial kick was a little low into the discos. I got the kick, I got The Stunner, I'm laying there. Stone Cold comes by, 'ah, sorry kid.' Proceeds to drink some more but, see, everyone's like, 'oh my gosh Saxton got hit there.' Which hurt, but that wasn't the worst part. The worst part was when RAW went off the air and I think I had a total of, like, three or four Stunners between Stone Cold and Becky Lynch, and a couple happened off air."

"And, at one point, Stone Cold's catching more beer cans. Well, I'm laying in the center of the ring and he misses the beer can, and boom, [the can] gets me right in the face. That was the worst part of it all because I ended up having a black eye afterwards. I kind of gingerly turn my body over, like, oh my gosh. This is so cool but it hurts so bad, and then afterwards, of course, my suit is drenched. "