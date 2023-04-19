Stone Cold sent a one-word text reacting to Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was impressed with the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal title headlined WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief defeated Rhodes to retain his title in a result that was heavily criticized by the WWE Universe. The contest was an instant classic, though, and both competitors received big praise for their performances.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was among the millions who loved the bout. While speaking with Sports Illustrated, here's what Austin said about the match:

“I have a five-star scale, O.K.? I’m going all-in. To me, they got it just right. I was wondering how they were going to do this match. They built it perfectly. I told my wife, ‘I think they’re going 30 [minutes].’ They ended up going just over 34, and it was a classic. I loved it, and I wouldn’t have changed a thing. I texted a couple people who were involved, and I sent a one-word text: Magnificent.” [H/T SI]

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin headlined WrestleMania last year

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin isn't a stranger to headlining The Show of Shows. He returned from an almost two-decade-long hiatus last year to compete in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match to send the fans home happy that night.

Before he retired from pro wrestling in 2003, Austin competed in multiple WrestleMania main events. He defeated Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14, and The Rock at WrestleMania 15 & 17. All of these matches were contested for WWE's top prize.

As for Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, fans are hoping to see the two megastars face off again somewhere down the line. For now, though, The American Nightmare is set to take on Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash 2023.

Do you share Austin's sentiments when it comes to the main event of WrestleMania 39?

