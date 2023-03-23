Following his main event match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, fans have widely speculated on Steve Austin returning to WWE for another match. However, as of yet, the Texas Rattlesnake hasn't gotten any word from the company and it seems likely that he won't be at WrestleMania this year.

Regardless of his age, Austin remains a massive draw for fans of all generations. His match against Owens last year proved that he could still go at the age of 58, however, Austin has stated multiple times that he does not want to tarnish his legacy, and the match last year was quite befitting of his career considering that he was in his hometown of Dallas, Texas.

In a recent interview with NBC LA, Steve Austin gave a short but informative response regarding whether he'll be there at WrestleMania 39 in L.A. or not:

"Man…I've just been busy working on this show. I haven't got a phone call yet and it's about two weeks away so I don't expect to be there, but anything can happen.", said Austin.

Stone Cold Steve Austin initially refused WWE's pitch to wrestle Kevin Owens

It took a lot to bring Austin out of retirement last year for one last match as he was approached multiple times by both WWE and Kevin Owens personally. He further mentioned that he might have laid in on Owens a bit harder a few times during the match but the former Universal Champion was a good sport about it.

"Oh, I turned them down several times until they kept coming back with different creative. KO was always in the conversation and I was down with that because I love that guy. He's awesome. On the inside, I was knocking his head off so many times. Because I had thrown a punch in 19 years and I told him when we got to the finish, I said, 'Dude, I can't believe you didn't give me a receipt out there.' That's the good-natured heart of KO," said Austin. [From 7:52 - 8:15]

If Steve Austin is to return for another 'Mania match, it will surely blow the roof off of the So Fi Stadium. Nonetheless, one can never rule out a Stone Cold appearance as WrestleMania might feel empty without a few stunners being distributed.

