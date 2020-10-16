Stone Cold Steve Austin to kick off SmackDown tonight

Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to WWE television for the first time since March for the SmackDown Kickoff show tonight.

FOX announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will take part in the Smackdown Season Premiere Kickoff Show with a host of other stars.

Austin will accompany NFL star George Kittle and MLB star David Ortiz on the show that is hosted by Booker T and Renee Paquette.

This is the first SmackDown show since the WWE Draft was completed last week.

celebrates SmackDown's season premiere with FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW - ft. these special guests and more:



3x World Series Champion David Ortiz

2xPro Bowler and 49ers standout George Kittle

WWE HOFer Stone Cold Steve Austin



Friday at 7:30 PM ET/PT on FOX

Austin last appeared on RAW for #316Day

The last time we saw Austin on WWE TV was on March 16th episode of Monday Night Raw. It was the first Raw show held in the fan-less Performance Center, but it was also #316Day and Stone Cold made the most of it. He drank beer with Becky Lynch and dropped the stunner on Byron Saxton and The Street Profits.

Austin is a legend in the wrestling business and an iconic figure in WWE. He is a six-time WWE World Champion, four-time Tag Team Champion, and two-time Intercontinental Champion. Austin was instrumental in WWE's Attitude Era, "boom period" of the late-nineties and early-two thousand. His feud with the owner of WWE, Vince McMahon, made him the face of the company and one of the biggest megastars in WWE history.

Since hanging up his wrestling boots, Austin has acted in movies and television shows. He has also hosted his own game show, Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge, which ran for five seasons. Last year he brought his new podcast titled, Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions to the WWE Network. On the first episode, he interviewed The Undertaker. Austin has since had Brett Hart, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, The Big Show and Kane on the show for candid interviews.

The SmackDown Season Premiere on FOX will feature Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler will challenge The Street Profits for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The recently returned Lars Sullivan will take on Jeff Hardy while The New Day will perform as a trio for the last time when they face Sheamus, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.