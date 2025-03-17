Stone Cold Steve Austin breaks silence after major WWE announcement

This year's WrestleMania is going to be one for the history books as it will be John Cena's last as an active wrestler. Stone Cold Steve Austin was recently announced for WWE World in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend. The Texas Rattlesnake broke his silence after this announcement via his Instagram story.

Stone Cold Steve Austin has a lot of great WrestleMania moments to his name. He was rumored to appear at last year's WrestleMania to assist Cody and help him dethrone Roman Reigns. However, he was not able to appear on the show as it was revealed that he had other commitments.

It was recently revealed on Fanatics Events' X account that Stone Cold would be in Vegas for WWE World at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

After the news came out, Austin took to his Instagram story to further confirm his appearance.

"I am headed back to Las Vegas for two signings at WWE World," the legend confirmed.

Stone Cold Steve Austin wants 2 Cold Scorpio in the Hall of Fame

This year's Hall of Fame class consists of Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger. Speaking to The Takedown, The Texas Rattlesnake made the case to induct veteran 2 Cold Scorpio into the Hall of Fame.

Austin and Brian Pillman used to team up as The Hollywood Blonds in the early days of their career. The duo had great matches with 2 Cold and his partner, Buff Bagwell.

"Man, we got to go out there and work with a lot of tag teams. We worked a whole lot with 2 Cold Scorpio, who was amazing. Him and Buff Bagwell had a good tag team, and Scorpio... s**t, he ought to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. That guy was 10-20 years ahead of his time," Austin said. [From 50:08 to 50:26]

While no announcement regarding Scorpio's induction has been made yet, he is remembered for his great tag team bouts against Austin and Brian Pillman.

