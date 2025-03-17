Stone Cold Steve Austin clarifies his relationship with WWE after major change that happened 18 months ago

WWE underwent a massive change in 2023. Stone Cold Steve Austin has explained how his relationship is with WWE following this change.

Ad

WWE has grown over the years to become the biggest sports entertainment company in the world. Over the years, the promotion has undergone many changes in its evolution. Perhaps the biggest change took place in September 2023 when the Stamford-based promotion merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Since then, both companies have acted as separate divisions that operate under the TKO banner.

During a recent interview with SI.com, WWE legend Steve Austin was asked about his relationship with WWE following the TKO merger. Austin clarified that the relationship is good but he isn't involved in the day-to-day operations of the company.

Ad

Trending

“We’re good. I just don’t know how the day-to-days are going, but I mean, they’re pushing the creative envelope in a whole lot of different directions, and it seems like it’s done good for them, I guess.” [H/T PWMania]

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

Stone Cold Steve Austin hasn't been in touch with anyone in WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin has remained off TV for the most part since the TKO merger took place. However, he has been announced for WWE World appearances during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

During the same interview, Austin said that he hasn't talked to anyone in WWE. He also acknowledged that there are a few people who work behind the scenes from when he was with the company.

Ad

“I don’t know. I haven’t talked to anybody. I don’t really talk to anybody that’s currently wrestling right now anymore. John Cena and I will talk, like once a year, or whatever. I haven’t talked to John in forever. I don’t know. I haven’t been there. I just know finally, there’s a couple of people who work behind the scenes in the office that are still there from when I was there. But they’ve cleaned house pretty good, and it’s a new setup. But I can’t speak to any of that because I honestly do not know.” [H/T PWMania]

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Stone Cold Steve Austin will be involved in WrestleMania 41 this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback