WWE Star recalls finding out that they'd be working with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania

WWE United States Champion Theory recently recalled how he found out that he and Stone Cold Steve Austin would be sharing a ring on Night 2 at WrestleMania last month.

In one of the most memorable moments from WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Vince McMahon's protege Theory lost a match against SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee, leading to the young superstar and McMahon beating Pat down after the contest. This injustice led to the arrival of Steve Austin, who delivered his finisher, The Stone Cold Stunner, to everyone in the ring, including Theory.

Speaking on After The Bell, the US Champion said he didn't know he'd be working with Austin until the Hall of Famer told him:

"Yeah, for me, that day, I literally, like, there was so much going on and I think the thing that set it off for me was meeting Stone Cold Steve Austin, meeting him in the back and he was going to get on a golf cart and they're riding him around. And before he got on, I was, like, hey, 'I just wanted to introduce myself, I'm Austin,' and he went to shake my hand and he was like, 'oh, very nice to meet you. I'll be seeing you later tonight,' and I was like, 'wait, what?'" (from 30:00 to 30:20)

At just 24 years of age, Theory is one of the youngest superstars to ever perform at WrestleMania. Share the ring with Vince McMahon & Steve Austin shows how high WWE rates him.

Stone Cold Steve Austin returned for one more match at WrestleMania 38

After 19 years away from in-ring competition, fans saw what they thought they'd never see again as they witnessed Steve Austin compete in a match.

With the Hall of Famer booked as a guest for Kevin Owens' The KO Show, many were expecting at least a physical back and forth between the two.

However, the WWE Universe got way more as The Texas Rattlesnake agreed to face off against Owens in a No Holds Barred Match to close out Night 1 of 'Mania 38.

Stone Cold Steve Austin rolled back the years, defeating Kevin Owens in a match that reminded everyone why The Texas Rattlesnake deserves his iconic status.

