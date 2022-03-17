"I’ve got my work cut out for me" - Stone Cold Steve Austin details his plans for KO at WrestleMania

Stone Cold Steve Austin is headed to WrestleMania 38, and it sounds like it will be for a lot more than a simple talk show.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was a guest today on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss a variety of subjects. While talking about his upcoming appearance at WrestleMania 38 with Kevin Owens, Austin certainly made it sound like this confrontation could be a match after all.

"It’s going to be an interesting challenge because in my documentary awhile back on A&E, I said as an active performer, you never want to come off of the road because if you come off of the road, you become soft," Steve Austin said. "In the NFL, a football player would tell you the same thing, you go through the season, and you have to get calloused up and ready to go. So he’s ready to go, and I’ve got my work cut out for me on Saturday, April 2. I’m going to be there whippin’ some a**."

Stone Cold Steve Austin is coming back at WrestleMania not just for the fans but for himself

When Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his last match at WrestleMania XIX, no one knew that it was going to be his final match. With his upcoming return at WrestleMania 38, it will give the WWE Universe a chance to properly say goodbye to The Texas Rattlesnake.

"When I left, I didn’t want to leave. At WrestleMania 19, my neck had presented some problems. After I had got spiked and landed on my head in 1999, I had my neck fused up," Steve Austin said, "and it was time for me to ride off into the sunset and do something else. So, this comeback means a lot to me.''

The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about getting back into shape and his passion for the industry.

''As I’ve been getting back into ring shape, I’m going to go out there and do the absolute best I can. Professional wrestling—they call it sports entertainment these days—is the number one passion in my life, the business of sports entertainment is in my blood. So, to get a chance to go back on the world’s grandest stage in one of the greatest stadiums of all time, it means a lot to me. I’m doing this for the fans, I’m doing this for WWE, but I’m doing this for me number one," continued Austin.

What do you make of Stone Cold Steve Austin's comments? Do you think we're actually going to see a match at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to WrestleZone for the transcription of this interview.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Will Stone Cold compete at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 48 votes so far