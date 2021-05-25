Stone Cold had an issue with WWE legend calling himself one of the best wrestlers

Stone Cold Steve Austin disagreed with WWE legend Booker T's claim to be one of the best wrestlers at the start of the latter's career.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, revealed that Stone Cold did not agree with his assessment that he was one of the top five wrestlers in the business at the start of his journey.

The WWE Hall of Famer said William Regal, too, had a problem with Booker T claiming to be one of the best.

"Well, he (Regal) had an issue with me saying I'm one of the top five workers in the world," Booker T said. "Lot of guys, you know, Stone Cold Steve Austin, he brought that up. Lot of guys (got) rubbed the wrong way, I think, in the locker room.

"Me being a brash, young guy saying I was one of the top five workers in the world at that time and hadn't won a world title yet. Well, I had won tag team gold but I hadn't won singles gold or anything like that. I still was saying I was one of the top five workers in the world."

Booker T said he backed up his self-praise by performing in the ring and he thought he was one of the top five workers in the business. He also stated that his fellow stars in the locker room knew he was a good performer.

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Booker T in WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin was the first Superstar that Booker T feuded with when the latter joined WWE in 2001 from WCW. Austin was attacked by the five-time WCW Champion at WWE's King of the Ring pay-per-view.

The two had their first singles match later that year and their feud continued into 2002.

