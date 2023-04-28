Stone Cold Steve Austin gives reason that he is regularly surprised by current WWE trend

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is surprised that fans still use the iconic "What?" catchphrase in 2023.

Steve Austin has had a legendary WWE career. Throughout his career, Austin has been responsible for creating some of the most memorable moments that have stood the test of time. One memorable part of Austin's character that is still remembered by fans is his iconic "What?" chants.

Austin used to ask "What?" to irritate his fellow superstars on the mic, and it just caught on among the WWE Universe. To this day, fans will break out in the chant to express their disapproval or go after heels.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Steve Austin discussed the origins of the "What?" chant and said he is surprised that fans are still using it to this day.

“It really does [surprise me], but it’s a testament to how impacted people were to that,” Austin said. “You know, that started off as me leaving a voice message on Christian’s phone. I was working heel at the time and I said hey man, this is a really good way to F with people and get on their nerves and under their skin."

He added that the catchphrase was meant to be irritating.

"Because if you tell me something I just say ‘What?’ And I throw it back at you, and it’s irritating, it’s what it was designed to be. Then I turned it into something that worked for me as a babyface as a way to mock a certain situation." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Stone Cold Steve Austin wouldn't complain if the chants disappeared

The "What?" chant has become an integral part of being a WWE fan. Many fans use it to get under the heel's skin when they are on the mic.

During the same podcast episode, Austin said that although he was thankful for the popularity of the phrase, he wouldn't complain if it disappeared.

“With cadence and delivery, people can escape it as far as talent doing a promo. But it’s very, it’s flattering to still see it around, but I have had so many people cussing me out and hating it. We ended up putting it on the t-shirt for God’s sake, and it sold a ton. So, I am thankful for the word, but if it disappeared tomorrow then I wouldn’t complain. I’m honored that it is still here.” [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Steve Austin's last appearance in WWE came at WrestleMania 38. It remains to be seen whether he will make his presence felt once again in the promotion anytime soon.

