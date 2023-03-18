Stone Cold Steve Austin "hated" his WrestleMania match against 57-year-old WWE Hall of Famer

Stone Cold Steve Austin "hated" his WrestleMania 14 match against WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

The epic rivalry between Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin that led to their WrestleMania 14 match is still praised. The storyline gave way to one of the most infamous segments in RAW history featuring Mike Tyson and Austin.

The match, for the most part, was well-received. However, Stone Cold Steve Austin recently stated during an appearance on UpUpDownDown's live stream for the WWE 2k23 launch event that he "hated" the match he had with Shawn Michaels:

"But from bell to bell talent-wise, no one can lace Shawn Michaels boots. So to go out there and have a lackluster match with him and in the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, and that was a sold-out show and it's a small building compared to nowadays, that was a big deal..."

He continued:

“When Mike came in, me and Mike hit it off, and he was over. He brought a lot to it, so it was cool being out there with Mike. Me and Shawn could have had a way better match, but he was in a bad place. He was injured. I was just red hot. When I got the stunner on him, Mike quick-counted me. He didn't give me that slow championship pace.”

He finished by saying:

“But to answer your question, I hated that match. I love Shawn. I have the utmost respect for him, but I don’t consider that to be a good match at all.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Stone Cold Steve Austin also discussed other wrestlers taking his stunner

Stone Cold Steve Austin's finishing move is one of the greatest finishing moves of all time. Although the Rattlesnake is retired, his finishing move lives on as several superstars have performed the move over the years.

One of the things that made the move so famous and beloved was how each wrestler would try to sell the move. Steve Austin discussed the same during the same live stream:

“I love the reaction that The Rock would do. Razor took a good one, but it was all like an individual thing. Vince, I mean, he wasn’t even in the top 100. That last one at 38, when we botched that one, I just got up and started laughing because when you blow something that bad, everybody knows what's up, so you might as well let them all in right off the get go."

He continued:

Stone Cold Steve Austin's take on his WrestleMania 14 match against Shawn could just be him being critical of himself like he always is.

What do you think of Austin and Michaels' WrestleMania 14 match? Sound off in the comments section.

