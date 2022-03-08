Stone Cold Steve Austin to respond to Kevin Owens' WrestleMania invite later today

It has been reported that WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin will respond to Kevin Owens' WrestleMania invite later today.

Recent reports have claimed that The Texas Rattlesnake will be involved in a story with Owens at this year's Show of Shows. Owens sent the clearest message to Austin this past Monday on RAW, with the former Universal Champion inviting the legend to be a guest on the KO show.

Fans will not have to wait long for Stone Cold Steve Austin's response after WWE tweeted out last night that he will be responding to Owens' invite later on today:

Steve Austin's last WrestleMania appearance came in 2016 in the same stadium where this year's event is being held, AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Stone Cold Steve Austin thoughts on Kevin Owens

It could be argued that both Owens and Austin were not meant for huge success in WWE, due to their less than clean cut appearances and aggressive attitudes.

With these similarities in mind, Owens adopted Austin's iconic finisher, the stunner, and has claimed it as his own in recent years.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated in 2019, Austin said that although KO is using the stunner, no one will be able to replace Stone Cold.

“With Kevin Owens, don’t throw my name on there,” said Austin: “This guy can talk a lot of trash, he is great in the ring, and he’s using my finisher, but hell, no one is going to be the next Steve Austin." H/T Sports Illustrated

Austin then went onto say how he enjoys both the in-ring work and promo skills of Kevin Owens.

“I like Kevin Owens, I think he does an amazing job with his promos and in the ring. So just let Kevin be Kevin, put him in good situations and don’t put the brakes on him. If you’re going to run with this guy, then let him be the biggest, baddest, best Kevin Owens he can be.” H/T Sports Illustrated

Despite the respect shown here, Stone Cold Steve Austin may have some less complimentary words for KO if they meet face-to-face at WrestleMania in April.

