Stone Cold Steve Austin possibly greater than 12-time World Champion, according to former WWE manager (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell may have settled the debate of who is the greater: Stone Cold Steve Austin or Hulk Hogan. Both stars are WWE Hall of Famers and have left an indelible mark on the wrestling business.

Hogan is credited for being the single biggest star leading the WWE through the Golden Era of wrestling. The 12-time world champion made the company a household name and helped Vince McMahon beat all the competition. Stone Cold Steve Austin, on the other hand, came through for WWE during the Monday Night Wars and raised the company's stock through the roof. He helped WWE achieve record numbers in ticket and merchandise sales.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, while responding to a fan question, Mantell claimed that Stone Cold was possibly greater than Hogan. He pointed out that although Austin had a shorter stint at the top of the business, his popularity rivals anyone in wrestling. The veteran even recalled that Steve made very few public appearances and even denied working a match at WrestleMania, yet people cheer for him all the time.

"Who is greater between Hogan and Austin? Is that the question? I'm gonna say Austin I think he's greater. I think people remember him. I think Hogan was 30 years ago. I think Austin would be bigger because Austin has limited his appearances and even last WrestleMania appearance, people thought he was gonna wrestle, he didn't do that. He didn't have to." [From 1:00:48 onwards]

Stone Cold Steve Austin's last match for WWE was at WrestleMania 38, where he took on Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. It was a memorable match as Austin defeated the Prizefighter and celebrated his victory in the ring with his brother.

