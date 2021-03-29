"His promos are just killing people" - Stone Cold Steve Austin on top WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has praised Randy Orton for improving on his promos significantly.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts spoke to Stone Cold Steve Austin about Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show, where he recently hosted Randy Orton. Roberts asked the Texas Rattlesnake what his impressions of Randy Orton were after the interview.

Stone Cold Steve Austin said Orton's promos weren't great in the past, but that has changed now.

"So impressed with how charismatic and personable he was - and just, I mean, I just really had a connection with that guy. I barely know Randy - I was kind of almost on my way out when he came in, and, you know, I was doing my own thing, I've always been a loner. So, we never hung out. So, I think I kinda, through the years said, 'The guy's a great worker but his promos aren't there.' You know, right now, as you know, his promos are just killing people. They're lights out. He went from being always a great worker, to now, one of the best promos that there is going and has been. I'm super proud of that guy, but hanging with him - very magnetic, very charismatic. It really caught me off guard how magnetic and charismatic he is."

Stone Cold Steve Austin said that he is very proud of what Randy Orton has achieved and marveled at his WWE run.

Randy Orton on Stone Cold Steve Austin's criticism of his promos

In his appearance on Broken Skull Sessions, Randy Orton revealed he felt Stone Cold Steve Austin didn't like him in the past. Orton stated that Austin's criticism of his promos in the past made him angry, but said the Hall of Famer was right in his assessment.

"I've been around, but the promos, they were always mediocre. I was concentrating on the in-ring stuff, and I did that for years. I even remember that the reason I give you a bit of s*** and I say 'you weren't too fond of me,' is I know you've done interviews before where you s*** on my promos. At the time, I'm like 'f*** him.' But you were right."

Orton said another WWE Hall of Famer, Michael Hayes, also stated the importance of delivering good promos, which is when The Viper put more effort into this aspect of his game.

