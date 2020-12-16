WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the great minds of the pro wrestling business, who had an incredible character that changed the face of WWE in a few years. Austin, these days, is an interviewer and has his own show called Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network.

Austin was a guest on ESPN's Monday Tailgate show, where he was asked about the performances of NFL players like Pat McAfee and Rob Gronkowski in WWE.

“Hey man, he puts it all on the line, he’s going for it. I think his verbal skills, he’s slaying everybody, but he’s not afraid to go out there and put it all on the line. You wouldn’t expect it from a guy who goes out there and kicks a football, but Pat McAfee is bada**. I think he’s doing a really good job. I’d give him a solid A.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

Austin also commented on Gronkowski and stated that the 31-year-old is one of his favorite players of all-time. He said that Gronk winning the 24/7 title was well executed but stated that that title "pales in comparison to the World Heavyweight title". The Hall of Famer gave Gronkowski a "solid B+".

Pat McAfee in WWE

Pat McAfee has had a meteoric rise in WWE over the last year or so. The former NFL punter had an exceptional career in the football field, but he had always spoken about his love for pro wrestling. The 33-year-old featured as an analyst on pre-shows in WWE and was even part of the WrestleMania 35 pre-show a year ago.

Earlier this year, he began a rivalry with former NXT Champion Adam Cole, when Cole appeared on McAfee's podcast. Cole stormed out of the show after pushing McAfee. McAfee then appeared on NXT as a commentator and Cole berated him. The two eventually had a match at NXT TakeOver XXX, and McAfee surprised everyone with his performance on his pro wrestling debut.

He had his second match in WWE earlier this month when he led his team against Cole's team at WarGames, but ended up on the losing side again.