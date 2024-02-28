Stone Cold Steve Austin ready to go "toe-to-toe" with popular star

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin is ready to go head-to-head against a popular music star.

The star in question is Post Malone. The Texas Rattlesnake is one of the biggest superstars in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. He signed with the company in 1995 and quickly rose to fame in WWE's The Attitude Era. Austin won multiple championships during his tenure with the company and feuded with the likes of The Undertaker, The Rock, Triple H, and more.

Stone Cold Steve Austin retired from pro wrestling in 2003 but made a one-off return to the squared circle at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match.

WWE Games' official Instagram handle recently posted a video in which music megastar Post Malone and The Texas Rattlesnake can be seen talking trash to each other.

They wrote that the two stars were ready to go toe-to-toe with each other. However, the only way to have a match between them was in WWE 2K24 and not an actual in-ring return for Steve Austin.

"Friends out of the ring, rivals in it? @postmalone is ready to go toe-to-toe with @steveaustinbsr 😂," they wrote.

Check out their Instagram post below:

Former WWE Superstar reminisced about Stone Cold Steve Austin's "match" against a broom

During a recent edition of the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Erik Watts shared that he once saw Stone Cold wrestle a five-minute match against a broom and made it look incredible.

"There was about five, 10 guys out by the ring and we were all kinda working out, and he threw a broom into the ring and did about a five-minute match with a flipping broom, bro. I was cracking up and yet he was, I don't know how long had he been in wrestling, four years, five years, eight years, hell, I don't know, but he literally made that broom look incredible."

Many fans believe Stone Cold will return to World Wrestling Entertainment soon to possibly confront The Rock. It will be interesting to see if the two will go head-to-head once again.

Do you want The Texas Rattlesnake to return to the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.