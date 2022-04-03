Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to the ring after nearly 2 decades for a major stipulation match at WrestleMania 38

The KO Show featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin headlined WrestleMania Saturday as expected. The match placement was all over the place at The Show of Shows, but it ended with the return of Steve Austin to the ring after nearly two decades. So how did the night end?

The last time Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled a match was at WrestleMania XIX when he lost to his longtime rival The Rock in his retirement match. Owing to his health issues, he was never cleared and decided to call it quits. Unlike several legends, Austin truly stuck to his retirement and nobody ever expected him to return to the ring.

On the KO Show, Kevin Owens said that he came for a fight and not to sit and chat. After a big tease, Austin accepted and had an actual No Holds Barred match with Kevin Owens.

While the match was set up to protect The Texas Rattlesnake, he legitimately took some big bumps, including a suplex to the concrete surface while they were brawling in the stands. In the end, Stone Cold Steve Austin won with his signature stunner.

It was a true WrestleMania moment that gave fans a dose of nostalgia with Steve Austin's simplistic, brawl-style wrestling.

Will Kevin Owens' stock go up after his match with Stone Cold Steve Austin?

While Kevin Owens may have lost the match, he officially has a WrestleMania main event under his belt. Not only this, but he headlined The Show of Shows against his childhood idol Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Ever since Owens re-signed with WWE in late December 2021, things have been going in an upward trajectory for him. A WrestleMania match against his childhood hero is a huge win for him, along with the fact that he now has a multi-million dollar contract.

It's clear that the company rates Kevin Owens very highly, and his match against Austin in the main event spot is further proof of that. If anything, Owens' stock may only grow following WrestleMania Saturday.

