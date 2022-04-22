Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals backstage secret behind famous WWE stunt

Stone Cold Steve Austin knows you can only hold so much beer in a truck.

The Rattlesnake had many legendary moments on Monday Night RAW that will live on forever in the minds of the WWE Universe. One of which involved Austin riding into the arena in a beer truck and spraying down The Rock and the McMahons in the buildup to WrestleMania XV.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was the latest guest on the Brewbound Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While discussing the beer truck moment, Stone Cold revealed a secret that only the first 30 gallons that came out of the hose were beer; the rest of it was only water.

"It was a pretty wild time,” Steve Austin admitted. "And a lot of times, you get creative the day of. So I just remember arriving at the building, and then Vince or somebody said, ‘Hey, man, we’re gonna have you drive a beer truck into the arena, and you’re gonna get to hose down The Rock,’ and out of that beer truck, I bumped a rating with it. But you know, the first 30 gallons that came out was actual beer, and then it turned into water."

Stone Cold Steve Austin believes his iconic moments on WWE RAW helped bump the ratings for the company

This is just one of the many crazy moments Stone Cold Steve Austin had throughout The Attitude Era on WWE RAW. According to Austin, these moments are part of why the ratings were so high at the time.

"We were able to do so many fun things that it’s those moments that people will never forget," Steve Austin continued. "As I stood on top of that beer truck, delivering the go-home promo for Rock for Wrestlemania 15, that was a hell of a night at the office, and people just sh*t their pants because you just don’t see that every day. And that’s the kind of stuff that we were doing on damn near every Monday night. That’s why the ratings were so high, and that’s why — well, I gotta get a lot of credit to the roster, but we had a loaded roster with a lot of great creative, and we were just on a tear." [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of Stone Cold Steve Austin's comments? Are you surprised to learn that only the first 30 gallons coming out of that hose were beer? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

