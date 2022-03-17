×
"Hardcore training for WrestleMania 38" - Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals that he’s getting in shape for WWE return

Stone Cold is heading to WrestleMania 38.
Modified Mar 17, 2022 03:41 AM IST
Stone Cold Steve Austin likely wouldn't be doing "hardcore training" for a talk show segment at WrestleMania 38.

In honor of 3/16 day, Stone Cold Steve Austin was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss a variety of subjects. While discussing the launch party for his new line of beer he stated he'd take a drink in celebration of the launch. However, after that, it was back to training for his confrontation with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

"But then it’ll be back to hardcore training for WrestleMania 38 because, you know, I got a can of whoop-ass it might be the last can I have in me, but I’ve got one last can for Kevin Owens. I’m gonna give it to him in fine fashion," Steve Austin said.
Happy 3:16 Day! What better way to celebrate than to have @steveaustinBSR join us LIVE in-studio to talk #WrestleMania and more. @wwe #AndThatsTheBottomLine https://t.co/GZpWJjKqvN

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin having a match at WrestleMania 38?

While WWE is currently advertising Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania 38 appearance as a talk show segment with Kevin Owens, it certainly sounds like The Texas Rattlesnake has other ideas.

Last month, it was reported that WWE wanted Stone Cold to return for one more match at WrestleMania, but they weren't sure whether that was going to happen or not.

Judging by his comments today, it certainly sounds like Steve Austin will be competing in a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, although that has yet to be officially announced.

WWE still has a few weeks until their biggest event of the year, so they still have time to shift the talk show into a match. We'll probably find out if that happens or not sooner rather than later.

Cheers!!! twitter.com/wwe/status/150…

What do you make of Stone Cold Steve Austin's comments? Do you think we're actually getting a match between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to WrestleZone for the transcription of this interview.

