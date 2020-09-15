Stone Cold Steve Austin's awkward conversation about rejected Hulk Hogan storyline revealed

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan are two of the biggest stars ever to step foot in the WWE. The two have never had a match against each other in the promotion, but Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan have faced the best the company had to offer.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's idea for storyline with Hulk Hogan

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about his relationship with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Texas Rattle Snake had gone up to Bischoff to discuss an angle for a storyline with Hulk Hogan.

“He did come to me with one idea where the audience would find out that Steve was Hulk’s – I can’t remember exactly – his son or his brother. He came to me with the idea that somehow he would be related to Hulk Hogan and tag with him. Now Steve may not remember it – I remember where it happened because it was an awkward conversation for me to have in front of other people. We were at Center Stage in the main locker room area. I think he and I or maybe a trainer or two would have been the only people in the room and we passed each other in the doorway and he stopped me and laid this out and wanted me to pitch it to Hulk. The reason I was concerned about what I was hearing wasn’t because I thought it was a bad idea at all – actually, I may have even liked the idea. But I knew with having talked with Hulk and Ric [Flair] for the months leading up to Hulk Hogan signing with WCW, how reticent Hulk was to work with anybody that he didn’t really know or hadn’t worked with in the past. And Steve was one of those guys. So I was hearing an idea I probably dug or even liked, and Steve and I got along pretty well up until the day I fired him. We got along well. I kind of dug the idea but also knew it would be swimming upstream.” (h/t 411mania.com)