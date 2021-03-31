"That's life on the road" - Former WWE Champion washed his wrestling gear in the sink

WWE Superstars spend most of their time on the road, meaning they don't often have enough time to do their laundry properly. Former 10-time WWE Champion "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has revealed that he usually washed his trademark black trunks in the sink.

The Texas Rattlesnake is one of the biggest superstars in WWE history. He helped usher in the Attitude Era, which kept WWE in business to this day.

Austin was the poster boy of the Attitude Era and a huge box office attraction. He sold out many of the house shows he was competing in weekly. Most WWE wrestlers spent more than 300 days on the road, which meant they barely had time to stay home.

During a recent interview with People, Steve Austin stated:

"Man, when you're on the road, you're on the road — and a lot of times, you're just rinsing your trunks out in a sink and wringing them out and letting them dry. That's life on the road because there's not a lot of guys going to laundromats. So you can get pretty funky by the time you get back to the house, especially because of the way I rolled. Me being a guy, I wash all my stuff in cold water anyway."

Austin also added that he had to wash all of his wrestling attire separately because they were often covered in beer.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin names the three current WWE stars he'd like to face

Stone Cold Steve Austin chugging in his signature beers

Stone Cold Steve Austin competed in his last match against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2002. Although he hasn't stepped in the ring for a match since, he occasionally shows up to hit superstars with the stunner. Austin did, however, reveal which current WWE stars he would like to face.

Advertisement

"Drew McIntyre has done a phenomenal job. Man, he's done a really great job. Great interviews. Randy Orton's promos and character work are phenomenal. Bobby Lashley is working at an intensity level which has been amazing."

All of these superstars are scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 37, but "Stone Cold" Steve Austin isn't expected to be a part of the event.