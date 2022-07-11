Stone Cold Steve Austin sends a message to former SmackDown Women's Champion after being backstage at a recent live event

Stone Cold Steve Austin was backstage at WWE's recent Sunday Stunner live event in Reno, Nevada. In the show's aftermath, he interacted with Natalya on social media.

At the event, Liv Morgan successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Natalya and Ronda Rousey.

Taking to Twitter, The Queen of Harts revealed that Austin was present backstage during the live event and watched every match on the card.

"The coolest part of tonight in Reno was having @steveaustinBSR at our show watching every match backstage... Steve is the best. Truly," wrote Natalya.

Austin responded to the former SmackDown Women's Champion by praising the competitors and the crowd in Reno, Nevada.

"Reno was a damn good crowd. In it from start to finish. Y’all gave em a helluva show and that’s the bottom line," wrote Austin.

Stone Cold Steve Austin competed in a surprise match at this year's WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 38, Stone Cold Steve Austin competed in his first match in 19 years, as he came out of retirement to face Kevin Owens. Initially, the former Universal Champion invited The Texas Rattlesnake as a special guest on the KO Show at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This eventually led to a No Holds Barred Match between Owens and Austin, which the latter won with a Stone Cold Stunner. Post-match, he delivered another Stunner to Owens and one to commentator Byron Saxton.

Austin once again made his presence known on Night Two of WrestleMania 38. Following Vince McMahon's win over Pat McAfee in an impromptu match, the WWE Hall of Famer hit Stone Cold Stunners on McMahon and Theory. During the post-match celebrations, Austin delivered a Stunner to McAfee as well.

It will be interesting to see when the former world champion will make his next televised appearance for the promotion.

