Stone Cold Steve Austin sent Kevin Owens a message; Owens saved it

Stone Cold Steve Austin is very familiar with Kevin Owens, given that the two had a match at WrestleMania 38. The star sent a message to Owens later that the star had saved.

Stone Cold and Kevin Owens faced each other at WrestleMania 38. It was Stone Cold's in-ring return, and it happened after Owens invited him out for a special edition of The KO Show. He ended up challenging him to a No Holds Barred Match. Austin came away with the win after hitting Owens with a Stunner.

It was not Austin's only appearance at the Show of Shows that year. He also hit Vince McMahon with a stunner after he pinned Pat McAfee on Night 2.

He spoke about how Steve Austin called him to wish him on his birthday and left a voicemail singing to Owens.

"A month later, after our match, it was my birthday. I somehow missed the call. My phone didn't ring. I don't know what happened. I just saw a voicemail from Steve Austin, and it's him singing me happy birthday on my birthday. It's probably the greatest thing that came out of that match. Because he never did it before then, and he's not done it since. But I think because of the moment we had shared just a month before, he called me on my birthday and sang me happy birthday. That message is saved forever." (2:21 - 2:52)

Kevin Owens won't be happy about his current situation in WWE

Kevin Owens is now not in the best situation in WWE.

Randy Orton is turning his attention to Logan Paul, someone with whom Owens has always had beef. However, the Viper won't back down, with Paul costing Orton the shot at the World Heavyweight title.

Owens may not be too happy about it, but now he has another star to contend with before getting revenge on Paul.

