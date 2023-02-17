Stone Cold Steve Austin teases huge news reveal

Stone Cold Steve Austin is heading out on the road for A&E.

The WWE Hall of Famer has hosted many pro-wrestling shows in recent years for the sports entertainment giant, and his latest one will air on A&E later this year.

The Texas Rattlesnake took to social media to hype up this afternoon's announcement, tweeting out:

"Big news coming soon… Follow @WWEonAE for more. *Eyeball emoji* #WWEonAE," Stone Cold Steve Austin wrote.

A&E has announced that Steve Austin will take part in a new series on television titled Stone Cold Takes On America, which will debut on April 30 on A&E.

Austin spoke about the upcoming series in a video from his tweet, stating:

"Hey, what's happening, Steve, coming to you from the Broken Skull Ranch. And I've been thinking about my pro wrestling days from way back and about how much of my life has been out on the road, chasing the dream and achieving things I never would have dreamed possible,' Steve Austin said. "And I gave that business everything I had, and it took a lot out of me, and I wouldn't trade nothing in the world for because it was the best job I've ever had. But in doing so, and staying so focused, I missed out on a lot of life. So I'm about to jump in that RV behind me. I'm about to hit the road on an extended road trip. Do things I want to do see things I want to see if you've got some place or something that you think I need to see try or do leave down in the comment section and I'll see if I can get there. I'll catch you down the road."

Will we see Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39?

We saw Stone Cold Steve Austin appear at WrestleMania 38 and get physical on both nights, but we might not be so lucky this year.

Recently, there have been reports stating that WWE has offered Austin matches at WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. But it appears that both matches have been turned down.

While we don't know what is planned for The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns is already locked in with a match against Cody Rhodes.

Will we see The Texas Rattlesnake at WrestleMania 39? We'll find out soon enough.

WWE on A&E @WWEonAE #WWEonAE HELL YEAH! Hit the road with @WWE Legend, @SteveAustinBSR, as he heads on an epic adventure, accepting challenges from fans & redefining what life looks like after years in the ring! The all-new series, Stone Cold Takes on America, premieres April 30th at 10/9c on @AETV HELL YEAH! Hit the road with @WWE Legend, @SteveAustinBSR, as he heads on an epic adventure, accepting challenges from fans & redefining what life looks like after years in the ring! The all-new series, Stone Cold Takes on America, premieres April 30th at 10/9c on @AETV. #WWEonAE https://t.co/XG1L3qlS9r

What do you make of Stone Cold Steve Austin's comments? Are you hopeful that he'll have a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Steve Austin with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : Will you watch Steve Austin's new show on A&E? Yes No 0 votes