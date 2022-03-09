WWE commentator wants to work with Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE announcer Corey Graves has spoken about his desire to commenate on either a Stone Cold Steve Austin or Vince McMahon moment.

Graves has lent his voice to plenty of legendary moments over the past few years and is looking to do it some more in the near future.

In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, the former NXT star listed off some huge names that he has commentated on as well as some big names that he would like to announce.

“It’s so weird to me. Again, back to me being a fan. A few years back, I got to call Undertaker matches and Shawn Michaels’ return in Saudi Arabia. And I’ve called Goldberg matches. These guys that I grew up… and they were heroes to me, and I’ve been able to voice some of their moments. It’s all surreal. At this point, I think Austin and McMahon are about the only two left that I haven’t gotten to call in some capacity. If I can get one of them this year, you know, leave something for next year.” (H/T Cageside Seats)

Through his work as a WWE announcer, Corey Graves has been able to work with some big names in the industry, including the likes of Michael Cole and Booker T.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is returning at WrestleMania

After weeks of rumors teasing his return, Kevin Owens finally called out WWE Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin, as a featured guest on his talk show, The KO show.

Over the past few months, Owens has made it his mission to mock the WrestleMania 38 host state of Texas by any means necessary.

After a further tirade of mockery towards Texas this past Monday on RAW, Owens called out and invited Stone Cold Steve Austin to WrestleMania in Dallas. This led to a direct response from the Texas Rattlesnake himself.

Check it out below:

The WWE legend is due to make his first WrestleMania appearance since 2016. Are you excited for him to appear at the iconic show again? Sound off below!

