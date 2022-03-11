Stone Cold Steve Austin is getting ready for a "fight" at Wrestlemania

According to the latest reports, Stone Cold Steve Austin is gearing up for an action-packed fight scene with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

After weeks of speculation, Austin confirmed his participation at WrestleMania 38, accepting Kevin Owens' invite to the KO Show. Owens has been mocking Stone Cold's home state of Texas for many weeks now, and given the pride Austin has for the lone-star state, Owens may be the victim of a signature stone-cold stunner when they face off on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, in its latest edition, confirmed that although Stone Cold Steve Austin isn't participating in a match, The Texas Rattlesnake is getting ready for more than just hitting the odd signature move:

"What we do know is that Austin has been upping his cardio, so the plan is for a fight scene, and not just a quick stunner." (H/T - Wrestletalk)

Austin hasn't been on a WrestleMania show since 2016. Stone Cold fans wouldn't want to miss the chance of seeing the WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 38.

Stone Cold Steve Austin retired at WrestleMania in 2003

The last time fans saw Stone Cold in a one-on-one match was against Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at WrestleMania 19 in Seattle.

The matchup between the two WWE icons ended up being Austin's final match due to many neck injuries The Rattlesnake picked up over the years.

In an interview with Rosy Cordero of Entertainment Weekly in 2021, Austin spoke of the emotions he felt going into his final match:

"Almost nobody on the roster knew that was going to be my last match. My nerves were acting up from my previous spinal injury that I knew it was going to be my last one. As you can see, I still get emotional as I'm even talking about the story and going back there. I damn near started crying. My love for the business is so much, it's the only thing I really wanted to do in my life for a living. Deciding to retire from that dream at 38 was extremely hard." (H/T - Entertainment Weekly)

Austin praised The Rock for allowing him to say goodbye to fans after the match:

"Normally when somebody wins a match, they stay in the ring. Rock won but because I was leaving, he let me have the ring so I could do my final farewell. He gave me that moment and it was really cool." (H/T - Entertainment Weekly)

With the news that Stone Cold Steve Austin's return in 2022 won't be another singles match, many can rejoice in the fact that The Rattlesnake's final bout will always be against his greatest rival, The Rock.

