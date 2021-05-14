"Greatest entrance I’ve ever seen at a WrestleMania" - Stone Cold Steve Austin on WWE legend's entry

Stone Cold Steve Austin has declared that Triple H's entrance at WrestleMania 17 is the greatest entrance he's seen at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Austin stated that The Game has had many great ones, but Triple H's entrance back in 2001 was the best.

WrestleMania 17 took place at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas, on April 1, 2001. Over 60,000 fans were jam-packed into the arena for the 17th edition of WrestleMania where Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock headlined the event.

While speaking to Drew McIntyre on the WWE Superstar's Drew & A show, Stone Cold Steve Austin talked about his rival and former tag team partner, Triple H. Austin spoke about Triple H and his unforgettable entrance at WrestleMania 17, where iconic rock band Motorhead played his theme song live at the show.

“He walks out, and he’s all jacked up, he looks like a million bucks. He acknowledges Lemmy, and Lemmy just keeps on rocking because he’s in the zone. And then Triple H power-walks down to the ring because Undertaker’s fixing to follow suit on his entrance, and they were working together, and it was the greatest entrance I’ve ever seen at a WrestleMania, and he’s had many great ones as many other ones have too, but that one was so electric." (H/T 411 Mania)

Stone Cold Steve Austin acknowledged that the massive crowd at the Astrodome also helped make Triple H's entrance a memorable one.

Triple H vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 17

Triple H and The Undertaker faced each other in the second to last match of WrestleMania 17.

The Phenom won the 18-minute-long match, who got the win after hitting Triple H with the Last Ride. This was the first of three matches between the two WWE icons at WrestleMania, with the other two coming in 2011 and 2012.